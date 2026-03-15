Increase pay for Crèche workers: Telangana min Seethakka to Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Seethakka, has urged the central government to increase the honorarium paid to crèche workers and helpers working under the centrally sponsored scheme.

She submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi during a meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, March 14.

Current honorarium insufficient considering workload: Seethakka

In her request, Seethakka pointed out that crèche workers currently receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,500, while helpers are paid Rs 3,000. She stated that these payments are insufficient considering the workload and responsibilities involved in their duties.

According to the minister, each crèche worker is responsible for taking care of around 25 children, which requires significant effort and dedication. She emphasised that the current honorarium does not match the demanding nature of their work or the rising cost of living.

As a result, it has become increasingly difficult to retain skilled and committed staff within the scheme, Seethakka said, according to a press release.

Seethakka stressed that increasing the honorarium would help protect the dignity and motivation of the workers who contribute significantly to women’s empowerment and child welfare.

Seethakka thanks union min for selecting Mulugu under Nirbhaya Fund initiative

During the meeting, Seethakka also expressed gratitude to the union minister for selecting Mulugu district under the Nirbhaya Fund initiative, which aims to develop integrated cities that ensure the safety and security of girls.

Rs 10 crore will be allocated to Mulugu under this initiative.

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She described the central government’s initiatives toward women’s empowerment and safety as commendable.

Met Hon'ble Union Minister @Annapurna4BJP in Delhi, thanked her for ₹10 crore funding for Mulugu district under Nirbhaya Fund.



Requested honorarium hike for crèche workers & expedited fund release for state schemes #WomenEmpowerment #Telangana pic.twitter.com/WXfJjR3PqQ — Danasari Seethakka (@seethakkaMLA) March 14, 2026

The minister assured that the Telangana State Women and Child Welfare Department would extend full cooperation in preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) required for successfully implementing the project in Mulugu district.