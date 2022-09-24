Ind-Aus T20 cricket match: Two students arrested for black-marketing tickets

Hyderabad: In a crackdown against black marketing of Ind vs Aus T20 cricket match tickets, the sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police have apprehended two students who were allegedly involved in the illegal sale of tickets.

Two students identified as Gudidhevuni Machendra (23) MSc 2nd year and his accomplice Gadam Bharath Reddy (21) Degree 3rd were selling Rs. 1,500 tickets for Rs. 6,000 and earning illegally under the limits of PS Chaitanyapuri.

On September 25, a T20 cricket match is being played between India Vs Australia at RGI stadium Uppal.

On tip-off information, SOT LB Nagar Team apprehended 2 persons who are selling Ind vs Aus T20 cricket match tickets on the black market at higher rates.

The SOT police have seized two tickets for the cricket match and mobile phones from their possession. They were handed over to the Chaitanyapuri police for further action.