IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India team’s practice

Visakhapatnam: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Visakhapatnam: India's Shubman Gill inspects the pitch during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Visakhapatnam: India's Shubman Gill with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Visakhapatnam: India's Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Visakhapatnam: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal with head coach Rahul David during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) Visakhapatnam: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)