IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India team’s practice

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 1st February 2024 5:14 pm IST
Visakhapatnam: India's Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Visakhapatnam: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Visakhapatnam: India’s Shubman Gill inspects the pitch during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Visakhapatnam: India’s Shubman Gill with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Visakhapatnam: India’s Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Visakhapatnam: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal with head coach Rahul David during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Visakhapatnam: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

