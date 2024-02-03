IND vs ENG 2nd Test match: Day 2

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd February 2024 12:55 pm IST
Visakhapatnam: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring double century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Visakhapatnam: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin run between the wickets in England’s James Anderson’s over on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Visakhapatnam: England’s James Anderson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

