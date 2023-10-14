Ind Vs Pak: Katrina to Vijay Deverakonda, celebs cheer for team India

Mumbai: The ODI World Cup 2023 is being played in India and arch rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns against each other today, October 14, in Narendra Modi stadium. Fans across the globe are gearing up to watch the tournament’s most thrilling match and it will be of course an electrifying encounter.

The ceremony for the in-stadia fans has been planned before the match and every player of both the teams will be taking this game more seriously than other matches. From politicians to celebrities, almost every person across the border seems excited.

As we know that cricket is the most loved game of India, various celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan , shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Katrina Kaif, Hardy Sandhu and Ishan Khatter extended their best wishes for team India and expressed their excitement to watch the match.

Sharing the video of various Indian celebrities on X (formerly Twitter), Star Sports official wrote, ” When it comes to the #GreatestRivalry, the biggest celebrities of the country are just as excited as all of us.. Will #TeamIndia end #8KaWait? Tune-in to #INDvPAK in the #WorldCupOnStar..Today, 12:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network”.

The video starts with megastar Amitabh Bachchan saying , “Humaare chahne waale idhar bhi hai udhar bhi hai lekin yeh India aur Pakistan ka maamla hai. I’m Indian so I would want India to win. And as I said, my best wishes to both the teams.”

Followed by Amitabh Bachchan , Katrina Kapoor said. “So I’m gonna be at home watching the match with my friends and my family and cheer for the entire team.”

“I’m exactly like everybody else when it comes to India vs Pak match,” says Shraddha Kapoor in the video.

South actor Vijay Deverakonda can be heard saying, “IND vs Pak, the greatest sports rivalry. It is something I stop my work for,” while Ishan Khatter said, “The most exciting matches are of India and Pakistan and they are the most fun to watch.

At the end singer Hardy Sandhu can be seen conveying his message through a song. He said, “Tu Babar ko chahe captain bana le, Afridi see chahe bowling karwale, munde India ke jeet ke rahenge, shart lagale bete shart laga le.”

Varun Dhawan also shared a post on his official Instagram account wearing Indian cricket team’s jersey. Expressing his excitement he captioned the photograph, ” INDIA INDIA INDIA..Khelenge hum dil se…Khelenge hum shaan se.”

Pakistan and India faced each other in the 2019 World Cup and fans are excited to watch them playing each other after years. Both the teams have managed to win the two matches in WC 2023.

Pakistani team is led by Babar Azam while as Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma.

Let’s wait and see which team will win the hearts today. Stay tuned for more updates.