In pics: Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

New Delhi: Preperations in place at the Red Fort ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after addressing the nation on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in New Delhi, Aug 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeds to address the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar as he arrives at the Red Fort for the 77th Independence Day function, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during the 77th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)