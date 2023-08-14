Independence Day: Telangana CS inspects arrangements at Golconda fort

Hyderabad: Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari visited the Golconda Fort and inspected the arrangements being made for the celebrations.

She instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements and work in close coordination to make the event a grand success.

The police department has been instructed to inform traffic diversions well in advance for the convenience of the general public.

Also Read Watch: Six historical arches in Hyderabad cry for attention

The CS took stock of the transportation management, seating arrangements, power, water supply, sanitation, and medicare besides the distribution of invitation cards and cultural programmes.

“On Independence Day, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hoist the national flag at the Golconda Fort and also pay tribute to freedom fighters at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Secunderabad Parade Ground, Kumari said,” Kumari informed earlier.

77th Independence Day

India is going to commemorate its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, marking 76 years of freedom. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Nation First, Always First.”