India a leader in living-donor liver transplants due to infra, regulatory oversight: Experts

New Delhi: India has emerged as a global leader in living-donor liver transplantations (LDLT) due to its infrastructure, specialised surgical expertise and robust regulatory oversight, experts said at a conference here on Saturday.

Leading experts from around the world have gathered in Delhi and shared data related to liver transplants at the annual conference of the Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSICON) being held from November 20-23.

LTSICON 2025 is endorsed by global societies like the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS) and the International Living Donor Liver Transplantation (ILDLT) study group.

As per data from the Global Observatory on Organ Donation and Transplantation (GODT) and National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), India has more than 200 active liver transplant centres across the country and around 5,000 liver transplants have been performed in 2024.

Experts said every LDLT conducted in India now follows a stringent, transparent, and legally monitored process, ensuring the safety of both donor and recipient.

The entire system is governed by state and national regulatory bodies and donors are generally close family members, with each case being scrutinised at multiple levels of medical, psychological, and ethical evaluation before approval, they said.

This strict adherence to protocol has helped India achieve one of the highest success rates in the world, often comparable to and sometimes better than many developed nations, they added.

As per a paper published in the National Medical Journal of India (NMJI), more than 2,500 Pub-Med index publications on liver transplantation were authored from India, and more than 500 foreign trainees were trained from 52 countries.

Dr Abhideep Chaudhary, president-elect of the Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI) and organising chairman of LTSICON 2025, said that India’s liver transplant ecosystem represents the perfect harmony between science, ethics, and humanity.

“Every success story here is the result of rigorous protocols, a transparent donor evaluation system, and the commitment of multidisciplinary teams who treat every case like family. What makes India truly special is not just the number of transplants we perform, but the values that guide our process — compassion, accountability, and excellence.

“Through LTSICON 2025, we aim to strengthen global collaboration, share our learnings, and showcase how India has transformed into a world leader in living donor liver transplantation,” he said.

Professor Mohamed Rela, President of ILDLT, praised India’s leadership role in surgical innovation and said the Indian model of living donor liver transplantation has become a gold standard for the world.

It combines exceptional surgical skill with a moral and legal framework that ensures safety for both donor and recipient, he said.

“As India continues to lead through innovation and collaboration, we will keep sharing our experiences to enhance global outcomes and make liver transplantation accessible and safe for all,” Rela said.

This year’s conference will bring together more than a thousand liver transplant specialists, hepatologists, and researchers from over 20 countries. The event will feature sessions on advanced surgical innovations, artificial intelligence in liver care, post-transplant care, and ethical challenges in living donor surgery.

The focus will also be on developing global guidelines and improving outcomes, making this one of the most influential medical gatherings of the year.

Dr Sanjiv Saigal, president of LTSI, highlighted the rapid evolution of liver transplant programmes in the country.

“The evolution of liver transplantation in India is a testimony to the nation’s medical maturity. From a handful of centres two decades ago, we now have 200 world-class centres performing transplants with unmatched precision and safety.

Our collaboration with international bodies reflects mutual respect and recognition — Indian surgeons are now setting benchmarks in technique, ethics, and outcomes. LTSICON 2025 will celebrate this collective success while paving the path for future breakthroughs,” he said.

Dr Charles Panackel, LTSI secretary, emphasised the importance of collaboration and transparency within the Indian transplant community.

With more than 700 members in LTSI, India’s success in liver transplantation is not the achievement of a few individuals but the result of a united national effort built on shared knowledge, ethical practice, and a passion for excellence, he said.

“Over the years, our community has grown stronger through open exchange of ideas, continuous medical education, and an unwavering focus on patient safety.

“As we host LTSICON 2025, our goal is to create even more opportunities for learning and innovation, ensuring that India continues to lead the world not just in numbers but in quality, outcomes, and compassion,” Panackel said.