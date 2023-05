India Ahead paid Rs 1.70 cr by Indospirits ‘without any reasons’, says CBI

New Delhi: Liquor firm Indospirits, which is accused of obtaining an liquor license illegally under the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, had transferred Rs 1.70 crore to news channel India Ahead Private Ltd “without any reasons”, as per the Central Bureau of Investigation charge sheet.

India Ahead News President, Sales and Marketing, Arjun Pandey had also been made an accused in the case by the CBI.

“Rs 70 lakh were transferred from the bank accounts of Indospirits to the account of India Ahead News Pvt Ltd on March 14, 2022. Prior to this, Rs 1 crore were transferred by Indospirits to Andhra Prabha Publications Ltd on February 28, 2022. Andhra Prabha Publications Ltd is the holding company of India Ahead News Pvt Ltd. There was no specific reasons to transfer such big amounts,” CBI sources said quoting the charge sheet.

The CBI has contended that there was no reason for the transfer of Rs 1.70 crore to India Ahead Private Ltd by Indospirits.

The CBI learnt that Pandey was paid large sums in the guise of “consultancy”, at an average of Rs 5 lakh per month.

It said that their probe established that Pandey was also present in the meetings that took place between the accused persons of the ‘South Group’ with AAP’s Vijay Nair in New Delhi in which conspiracy was hatched among the accused in respect of the formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 as well as in lieu of the same Rs 30 crores were to be transferred from the accused Abhisek Boinpally to Nair.