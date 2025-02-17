India announces e-visa facility for Qatari nationals

To streamline the visa application process, the Government of India has announced an e-visa facility for Qatari nationals, effective immediately.

The announcement was made by the Indian Embassy in Qatar through its official X account on Sunday, February 16.

According to the statement, applicants can submit their visa applications via the official Indian government visa portal.

Press release on starting of Indian e-Visa facilities for Qatari nationals https://t.co/TMLD3iLurA pic.twitter.com/1dMvigpg1U — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) February 16, 2025

The application process, conditions, and more details to obtain the e-Visa are also provided on the portal.

The embassy assured Qatari nationals that it will continue to process all visa applications, both digital and paper-based, without any disruption.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, is set to embark on a state visit to India from February 17-18. During his visit, he will engage in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address various facets of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.