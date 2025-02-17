India announces e-visa facility for Qatari nationals

To streamline the visa application process, the Government of India has announced an e-visa facility for Qatari nationals, effective immediately.
The announcement was made by the Indian Embassy in Qatar through its official X account on Sunday, February 16.
According to the statement, applicants can submit their visa applications via the official Indian government visa portal.
The application process, conditions, and more details to obtain the e-Visa are also provided on the portal.
The embassy assured Qatari nationals that it will continue to process all visa applications, both digital and paper-based, without any disruption.
Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, is set to embark on a state visit to India from February 17-18. During his visit, he will engage in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address various facets of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.