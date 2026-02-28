India asks citizens to remain alert in Israel amid strikes on Iran

Hyderabad: India on Saturday, February 28, issued an advisory urging its citizens in Israel to stay alert and strictly follow safety directions after Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iran, heightening fears of a wider regional confrontation.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched the operation early in the morning on Saturday, February 28, prompting authorities to issue a nationwide alert and instruct residents to remain close to protected spaces. Israel’s defence minister confirmed the military action and announced a state of emergency across the country, citing concerns over possible retaliatory attacks.

Following the escalation, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv asked Indian nationals to remain vigilant and comply with instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Citizens have been urged to identify the nearest shelters in their neighbourhoods and ensure quick access to them if required.

The mission also advised avoiding unnecessary travel and limiting movement until the security situation stabilises. Indians in the country were encouraged to stay informed through verified local news and official updates.

The embassy said it continues to monitor developments closely in coordination with relevant authorities and will provide further guidance as needed. It also shared emergency contact details for assistance and urged citizens to remain in regular touch with the mission if required.

The development comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, with the latest military action raising concerns of further escalation across West Asia. Several countries have issued similar alerts to their citizens as the situation remains fluid.