India, Bangladesh announce new train service between Rajshahi & Kolkata

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 12:02 am IST
India, Bangladesh ink first water sharing pact in 25 years; Hasina flags Teesta
Indian PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh on Saturday announced a new train service between Rajshahi and Kolkata and a new bus service between Chittagong and Kolkata.

The announcement came following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

Hasina arrived here on Friday, becoming the first foreign leader to make a bilateral incoming visit to India after Modi became the prime minister for the third straight term.

MS Education Academy

Following the talks, the two sides also announced a slew of new measures to boost connectivity and trade.

It was announced that a passenger train between Kolkata and Rajshahi will commence service soon. A goods train on Bangladesh Railways from Gede-Darshana to Haldibari-Chilahati cross-border interchange point will also begin a trial run next month.

A new bus service between Kolkata and Chittagong will also be rolled out.

India will provide a grant for building an inland container depot at Sirajganj in Bangladesh.

In his remarks, Modi described people-to-people contacts as the foundation of ties between the two nations and said India will launch an e-medical visa facility for people from Bangladesh coming to India for medical treatment.

India has also decided to open a new assistant high commission in Rangpur.

The two sides have signed 10 agreements providing for bolstering ties in a range of critical areas such as digital domain, maritime sphere, blue economy, railways, space, green technology, health and medicine.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 12:02 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button