India, Bangladesh announce new train service between Rajshahi & Kolkata

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh on Saturday announced a new train service between Rajshahi and Kolkata and a new bus service between Chittagong and Kolkata.

The announcement came following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

Hasina arrived here on Friday, becoming the first foreign leader to make a bilateral incoming visit to India after Modi became the prime minister for the third straight term.

Following the talks, the two sides also announced a slew of new measures to boost connectivity and trade.

It was announced that a passenger train between Kolkata and Rajshahi will commence service soon. A goods train on Bangladesh Railways from Gede-Darshana to Haldibari-Chilahati cross-border interchange point will also begin a trial run next month.

A new bus service between Kolkata and Chittagong will also be rolled out.

India will provide a grant for building an inland container depot at Sirajganj in Bangladesh.

In his remarks, Modi described people-to-people contacts as the foundation of ties between the two nations and said India will launch an e-medical visa facility for people from Bangladesh coming to India for medical treatment.

India has also decided to open a new assistant high commission in Rangpur.

The two sides have signed 10 agreements providing for bolstering ties in a range of critical areas such as digital domain, maritime sphere, blue economy, railways, space, green technology, health and medicine.