INDIA bloc anti-Hindu, anti-Ram, backs terrorism: UP CM Yogi

Lucknow: In a blistering attack on the opposition parties on Tuesday, May 7, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the entire INDIA bloc are anti-Hindu, anti-Ram and back terrorism.

Addressing the media at his official residence, the chief minister also criticised the statements made by SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

He remarked, “These are the people who open fire at Ram devotees, question the existence of Lord Ram, and challenge his divine power. Expecting them to honour India’s faith, and national heroes, and show reverence for the esteemed freedom fighters who played pivotal roles in our independence struggle, is futile.”

He further mentioned that whether it is Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, or the National Conference, all have opposed the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“They are against Hindus and the Sanatan faith. They are the ones that nurture the policy of appeasement. These supporters of terrorism behave contrary to the ideals of Lord Ram,” he said.

Also Read Telangana CM violated election code during campaign speeches: ECI

“People associated with the Congress and the INDIA bloc have tried from the beginning to stall the verdict from the Court in the case of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. These people used to act as barriers and create obstacles. When the case went to the Supreme Court, these people ensured that nothing happened for 7-8 years. However, when the NDA government was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi at the Centre, and then in Uttar Pradesh, the case was expedited,” he added.

He further said that under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi, a grand temple was built in Ayodhya.

“Millions of devotees from across the nation and around the globe are flocking to express their faith and witness the rejuvenated Ayodhya. The members of the Congress-SP and INDIA bloc, however, have consistently aligned themselves with those who oppose Lord Ram”, he remarked.

Referring to remarks made by Ram Gopal Yadav, the Chief Minister said, “These individuals not only manipulate India’s faith for political gain but also challenge the divine authority of Lord Ram. History attests that those who have dared to challenge divine authority have met with adversity.”

He further mentioned that the opposition’s statement amounts to disrespecting the Sanatan faith and insulting crores of Ram devotees.

“It is an insult to those who have dedicated their entire lives to the Ram temple. Indian society cannot accept this at all. Their statement is provocative, aimed at appeasing a section of society and use them as a vote bank”, he pointed out.

He further highlighted that the Ranganath Mishra Committee suggested giving 6 per cent reservation to Muslims out of 27 per cent meant for the OBCs. At that time, the BJP had strongly opposed this stating that reservation cannot be done based on religion. Then, the Sachar Committee was formed to attempt to intervene in the reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he added.