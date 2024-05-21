INDIA bloc inching closer to victory with each poll phase: Arvind Kejriwal

CM claimed that Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath abused him in their poll rallies held in Delhi on Monday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said with the completion of each phase of the Lok Sabha polls, it is becoming clearer that the Narendra Modi government is on its way out and the INDIA bloc is coming to power on June 4.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the INDIA bloc will give a stable government to the country.

“With each passing poll phase, it is becoming clearer that the Modi government is on its way out and tge INDIA bloc will come to power on June 4,” he said.

The chief minister claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath abused him in their poll rallies held in Delhi on Monday.

Attacking Shah, he said, “You have been chosen by the prime minister as your heir, so you are showing arrogance. You have not become the prime minister yet.”

“You said Kejriwal has no support in India and has more supporters in Pakistan. You can abuse me but do not curse the people of the country. If you curse the public, no one will tolerate it,” Kejriwal added.

The chief minister’s reaction came in response to a statement made by Shah during his rally a day earlier while seeking votes for his party’s candidate in the South Delhi constituency Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

“Kejriwal and Rahul (Gandhi) have no support in India, their supporters are in Pakistan,” the home minister had said.

