Rahul Gandhi climbs barricade after INDIA bloc march to EC stopped

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, October 6, climbed atop a police barricade along with Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee after INDIA bloc MPs were stopped while marching from Parliament towards the Election Commission.

The MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

VIDEO | DELHI: INDIA bloc MPs march from Parliament towards ECI, demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation; march stopped by security personnel near NITI Aayog office; Rahul Gandhi seen climbing barricades and waving the Tricolour.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/UF1c7326aG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sits atop barricading as police stop INDIA bloc's protest march on Parliament Street, where they sat on a dharna demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. #PriyankaGandhiVadra #INDIABloc #CEC



(Full… pic.twitter.com/mN8wW2Zlra — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2026

The MPs were stopped in front of the NITI Aayog office, on the stretch between NITI Aayog and Akashvani Bhavan leading towards the Election Commission headquarters.

After being prevented from proceeding further, they sat on the road in protest. Opposition MPs carried cutouts depicting Kumar in an RSS uniform and raised slogans, including “BJP hai CEC hai”, “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” and “Democracy not for sale”.

VIDEO | Delhi: INDIA bloc march to Election Commission stopped by security personnel in front of NITI Aayog office. LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders stopped from proceeding ahead. Leaders sit on the road, raise slogans… pic.twitter.com/HZj21LnPNA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2026

‘Gyanesh, it’s done bro, time to resign’: Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, Gandhi posted, “Gyanesh it’s done bro. Time to resign”.

TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O Brien, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and CPI (M) leader John Brittas were among those who took part in the march.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with senior opposition leaders and MPs from the INDIA bloc during a protest march from Parliament toward the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, near Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, and other INDIA bloc leaders interact while holding placards during a protest march towards the Election Commission of India office, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 6, 2026, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi holds a placard reading ‘Gyanesh, It’s Done Bro!’ alongside Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an INDIA bloc protest march from Parliament toward the Election Commission office, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. (@RahulGandhi/X via PTI Photo)

**EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard near Transport Bhawan ahead of a proposed march by INDIA bloc leaders towards the Election Commission of India demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Heavy security deployment

Heavy security deployment and barricading had been put in place in and around Parliament and the Election Commission headquarters ahead of the march.

Security personnel were stationed in the area much before the MPs began arriving. The MPs gathered at Parliament’s Makar Dwar before setting off towards Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters.

Ahead of the march, opposition MPs questioned the security arrangements and stepped up their demand for Kumar’s resignation, citing the Supreme Court’s observations on changes to Form 6, the statutory application for enrolment as a voter. Congress MP Imran Masood accused Kumar of eroding public trust in the Election Commission.

“Across the country, the institution that Gyanesh Kumar headed was an institution the entire country trusted, an institution the entire country took pride in and felt proud of. Questions were never raised over its impartiality. One person has broken that trust,” he told PTI Videos.

“And an entire nexus is working together. We will question Gyanesh Kumar, and the BJP chief ministers will start giving the answers,” he alleged.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said the Supreme Court’s observations on Monday had strengthened the opposition’s objections to the additional declaration attached to Form 6 during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“On September 26, there was a press statement by the Commission and it was stated that the entire process related to Form 6 has been ratified by the Supreme Court. Whereas it has been proven that it is an entirely misleading statement,” he alleged. Calling the CEC a “Cheating Election Commissioner”, the CPI leader said opposition parties had been agitating against the provisions since 2025 and would intensify their movement.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the scale of security deployment ahead of the march, saying the MPs intended to proceed peacefully.

“We are MPs. We are members of Parliament. We are also citizens of this country. Why is there a need to deploy such a large force to stop us? We will walk and go. We are unarmed,” he said.

Raut claimed that Border Security Force and CISF personnel had been deployed and security outside ministers’ residences increased.

Accusing Kumar of misleading the public over the Supreme Court’s position on Form 6, he said the CEC had “no moral right” to continue in office.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it had not approved any modified version of Form 6 and would examine the Election Commission’s records to ascertain whether changes had been made and who had authorised them.

The observations were made while hearing a petition challenging alleged unilateral decisions by Kumar.

In its September 26 statement, the Commission had said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR had been upheld by the Supreme Court, while forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would be used outside the SIR period.

The protest comes amid an opposition campaign over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and reports of differences within the three-member Commission. The poll body has rejected suggestions of a split and maintained that decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously.

Supreme Court on Form 6

The Supreme Court on Monday said it had not approved any modified version of Form 6 and would examine the Election Commission’s records to ascertain whether changes had been made and who had authorised them. The observations were made while hearing a petition challenging alleged unilateral decisions by Kumar.

Also Read Who will conduct polls: SC refuses to suspend CEC Gyanesh Kumar

In its September 26 statement, the Commission had said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR had been upheld by the Supreme Court, while forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would be used outside the SIR period.

The march comes amid an opposition campaign over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and reports of differences within the three-member Commission. The poll body has rejected suggestions of a split and maintained that decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously.