India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as unacceptable

New Delhi: India on Wednesday, September 9, condemned attacks launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militant group on Saudi Arabia, particularly strikes targeting civilian and economic facilities, saying such attacks undermine regional security and stability.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory were unacceptable and also raised concerns over their impact on freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb.

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“India condemns the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, especially the targeting of civilian and economic facilities,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in response to a media query.

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The ministry said attacks that undermine regional security and stability and threaten freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb are unacceptable.

73 injured in strikes on Saudi facilities

Jaiswal’s remarks marked India’s first official response after the Houthis said on Tuesday, September 8, that they had targeted energy facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco in southern Saudi Arabia as part of a “broad operation”.

Saudi authorities said the strikes triggered fires at several oil installations and utility sites, leaving 73 people injured. Women and children were among those wounded, according to Saudi officials.

The reported attacks affected areas including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. Emergency teams were deployed to tackle the fires and assess the damage.

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Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had targeted Aramco facilities in Abha, Najran and Jazan. He also claimed that ballistic missiles and drones were used against an air base in Khamis Mushait.

The attacks have raised concerns over a wider escalation in the West Asia conflict, with potential implications for regional security and international trade.

The Bab-el-Mandeb is a strategic maritime passage linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is an important route for global shipping.