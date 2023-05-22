India consumer storage market declines 4% as smartphones’ memory go up

New Delhi: The consumer storage market (micro-SD, flash drive, and SD card) market in India witnessed a 4 percent (year-on-year) decline in shipments in the first quarter, a report showed on Monday.

However, the market shipments increased by 16 percent (quarter-on-quarter), according to CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The primary reason for the YoY decline is attributed to a decrease in the Micro-SD base.

Also Read Cyberstalkers using Windows 11 Phone Link feature to monitor iPhones: Report

“In Q1, 25 percent of smartphones without an external memory card slot were shipped, indicating a shift in the market trend,” said Shipra Sinha, lead analyst, CMR.

Furthermore, Q1 witnessed a significant shipment of smartphones with internal memory capacities of 128GB and above, accounting for 57 percent of total shipments.

“This surge in smartphones with ample internal storage has disrupted the micro-SD market. Conversely, the flash drive market experienced a modest YoY growth of 4 percent,” Sinha added.

The top contributor to the overall market was SanDisk, holding a dominant share of 70 percent. HP secured the second spot, while Kingston occupied the third position.

The lesser-known brands collectively captured 11 percent market share, demonstrating a remarkable YoY growth of 84 percent in their shipments.

The 32GB capacity segment continued to be the top contributor, holding a significant market share of 38 percent. The 64GB capacity segment was the next preferred choice, capturing 27 percent of the market share.

The Micro-SD cards market is likely to experience single-digit growth by the end of this year. On the other hand, the flash drive market is expected to witness a YoY growth of 10-15 percent.