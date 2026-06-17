India-EU free trade deal to be inked by year-end: President

India and the EU announced concluding negotiations for the mega trade deal at their summit meeting in January in New Delhi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Union leader, and Indian official shake hands outdoors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with EU President Ursula von der Leyen (right)

Evian-Les-Bains: India and the European Union will sign the ambitious free trade agreement by the end of this year, top EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in this French commune, the two sides also resolved to step up security and defence cooperation.

Besides Von der Leyen, the President of the EU Commission, the meeting was joined by European Council President Antonio Costa.

Subhan Bakery

“Since we have concluded the mother of all trade deals, we have been moving fast to deliver on our commitments. We will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. And accelerate work on an investment agreement,” Von der Leyen said on social media.

“We will also step up security & defence cooperation. And join forces for better connectivity by advancing IMEC, the India–Middle East–Europe Corridor,” she said.

India and the EU announced concluding negotiations for the mega trade deal at their summit meeting in January in New Delhi.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button