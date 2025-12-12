India evacuates 5,945 nationals from Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq

The government's evacuation operations prioritise the safety, security, and well-being of all Indian nationals irrespective of their states, the Centre said.

Indian nationals
In this image released by @MEAIndia via X on June 22, 2025, Indian nationals who were evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu arrive at Delhi airport. (@MEAIndia via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Keeping in view their safety and security, the government has evacuated 5,945 Indian nationals from Israel, Iran, Syria and Iraq in the Middle East during the last three years, the Centre informed the Parliament on Friday.

These evacuation operations include ‘Operation Ajay’ in Israel in 2023 and ‘Operation Sindhu’ in Iran and Israel in 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, said in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

“Government also undertook a special humanitarian airlift of mortal remains of 45 deceased Indian nationals, who lost their lives in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait in 2024, which included three citizens of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The Union minister said the government “closely monitors” any developing adverse situations worldwide, including the Middle Eastern region.

“Keeping in view the safety and security of Indian nationals, the Government of India evacuated 5,945 Indian nationals from Israel, Iran, Syria and Iraq in the Middle East during the last three years, including under ‘Operation Ajay’ in Israel in 2023 and ‘Operation Sindhu’ in Iran and Israel in 2025. A total of 1,474 evacuated Indian nationals belonged to Uttar Pradesh,” Jaishankar said.

Based on prevailing circumstances, the government issues advisories to caution Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary travel, follow safety guidelines issued by the local authorities and remain in touch with the Indian Missions on published helpline numbers and other communication mechanisms.

“Wherever necessary, the government launches evacuation operations with a whole-of-government approach to safely evacuate stranded Indian nationals,” he said.

The government provides logistical support including safe shelter, meals, local and cross-border movement and transportation by arranging special vehicles and evacuation flights “on gratis basis”.

“Presently, there is no information on any imminent threat to the safety and security of Indian nationals or any situation requiring evacuation of Indian nationals from the Middle Eastern region,” the EAM added.

