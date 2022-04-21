India-first Google Search air quality feature now available in US

San Francisco: Google has expanded its feature to give detailed information about air quality to help people avoid pollution in the US.

First rolled out in India last November, the feature allows users to search “air pollution near me” and related queries.

According to TechCrunch, users can now search for queries like “air quality in Brooklyn” or “air quality in Boston” to get information for a location that is different from their current location.

“We’re always working on new ways to connect people with helpful information when they come to Google,” a spokesperson from the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We continue to explore ways to make authoritative information on a range of sustainability and environmental topics readily accessible and look forward to sharing more in this space soon,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

The new feature joins a series of updates to Search that Google has launched over the past few months, mentioned in a report.

Last year, Google allowed users to find real-time information about the air quality in their area in India, with the help from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Earlier this month, Google had announced to add a new “highly cited” label to Search results to help users find the original source of a trending story.