Hyderabad: Saiyaara, a romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri, has made box office history. The film stars two new actors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and has become the first debut-led film in India to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark. This is a rare and proud moment in Bollywood.

Box Office Success

The movie was released on July 18 and had a great opening with Rs. 21.5 crore on Day 1. In just one week, it earned Rs. 172.75 crore. On Day 8, it collected Rs. 18.5 crore, taking its total to Rs. 193.75 crore. By Day 9, the film crossed Rs. 200 crore, setting a big record for newcomers.

More Screens, More Viewers

Most films lose screens after the first week, but Saiyaara got even more. It grew from 2,225 to 3,800 screens across India. Viewers kept coming, especially in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Evening and night shows had the most audience, showing strong public interest.

Why People Love Saiyaara

The story of Saiyaara touches hearts. It follows Krish, a young musician, and Vaani, a shy writer. Their love story is emotional and relatable. The music is also a big hit, with songs trending online and on music apps.

What’s Next for the Film

With no big competition in theatres, Saiyaara is likely to make even more money. Trade experts say it might reach Rs. 250 crore by the end of the second weekend. For a film with first-time actors, this success is rare and impressive.