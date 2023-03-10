India getting ‘world ready’ and world getting ‘India ready’: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday that in India’s G20 presidency year, the country is getting “world ready” and the world is getting “India ready”.

Jaishankar made the remarks after inaugurating the refurbished ‘Golden Haveli’ in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. The haveli has been restored by former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel.

The External Affairs Minister stayed there for more than an hour and visited all the three floors of the haveli. He along with other dignitaries also watched a ‘Kathak’ dance performance and enjoyed the food of Chandni Chowk.

Every citizen of “this beautifully diversified country must take pride in their heritage and conservation”, he said, adding that “promoting our culture and heritage, generating tourism and expanding employment go hand in hand”.

“Tourism is the most powerful remunerative industry in the world today and is also the most employment-friendly industry in the world today,” Jaishankar asserted.

Talking about the restoration of the haveli, Goel said that it took four years for him to restore the ‘Golden Haveli’. “The biggest challenge during restoration was to keep the haveli intact, as the mansion was going down because of its weight.”

He said that “passion, paisa and patience” is required for such restoration and heritage work.

“The government is very serious about heritage, tourism, restoration and conservation,” Goel said, adding that he requested the Prime Minister for development and restoration of entire Chandni Chowk.

Goel, who is also the president of Heritage India Foundation, further said that both the state and the Central governments should work together for the promotion of tourism in Chandni Chowk and development of the area especially in terms of sanitation, security and to stop unauthorised construction.