India is testament to how well democracy can function, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) said on Sunday that citizens of the country should focus on the things that unite the nation, and not those with divide it.

The minister was the chief guest at the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event in Parade Grounds, Hyderabad. At the event, KTR said that independence and freedom mean different things to different people.

“As an industries minister, I meet people from all over the world who make a lot of oversimplified comparisons. They compare China and India and say that though the countries have similar features they function very differently. I tell them that India is incomparable, unique and heterogenous,” he said.

KTR said that the country has varying languages, dialects, attires, and eating habits, and is a testament to how well a democracy can function.

“There are many things that divide us and there are very few things that bind us. That one entity is called ‘Indianness,'” expressed KTR.

“Let us ensure that our country prospers, thrives, and becomes a role model for the rest of the world,” he concluded.