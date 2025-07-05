India lead by 357 runs at lunch on Day 4 against England in second Test

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th July 2025 5:53 pm IST
India's KL Rahul is bowled out by England's Josh Tongue during day four of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Saturday, July 5, 2025. AP/PTI(AP07_05_2025_000330B)
India's KL Rahul is bowled out by England's Josh Tongue during day four of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England on Saturday

Birmingham: India’s overall lead surged to 357 as they reached 177 for three at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against England, here on Saturday.

Skipper Shubman Gill was batting on 24 with his deputy Rishabh Pant at the other end, making a brisk 41 not out with five fours and two sixes.

Resuming at 64/1, India suffered the first setback in the day when Nair edged one behind off Brydon Carse and was dismissed for 26 (46 balls, 5 fours).

KL Rahul completed his half-century but lost his middle stump when Josh Tongue angled one in, walking back for an 84-ball 55 with 10 fours.

Brief scores: India 587 & 177/3 in 38 overs (KL Rahul 55, Shubman Gill 24 not out, Rishabh Pant 41 not out; Josh Tongue 2/50) lead England 407 by 357 runs.

