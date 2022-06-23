India logs 13,313 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths

New Delhi: India yet again witnessed a spike in Covid cases with 13,313 fresh infections being reported in the past 24 hours against the previous day’s 12,249 count, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the same period, 38 fatalities were recorded taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,941.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has risen to 83,990 cases, accounting for 0.19 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 10,972 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,36,027. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has slightly declined to 2.03 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.81 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 6,56,410 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.94 crore.

As of Thursday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.62 crore, achieved via 2,54,44,218 sessions.

Over 3.60 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.