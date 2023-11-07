India made 30-yr progress in 10 yrs under Modi: Pawan Kalyan  

Hyderabad: Joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage in Hyderabad on Tuesday, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena chief Pavan Kalyan extended his support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Telangana polls. He said: “I was first inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches when the chief minister of Gujarat. That is when I knew he was the man suitable for Prime Minister’s post.”

He said, “India has gained 30 years of progress in 10 years under the leadership of Modi,” and highlighted Modi government achievements like the revocation of Article 370, outlawing triple talaq, passing the Women Reservation Bill, constructing the Ram Mandir, and implementing demonetisation.

Extending his support for the BJP, he said, “We want a BC (Backward Class) chief minister, and we lent unconditional support to the BJP.”

After a gap of nine years, Tollywood actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at LB Stadium on Tuesday.

The JSP leader earlier said that BJP Telangana state president G Kishan Reddy had invited him to attend the public meeting and he accepted the invitation. JSP, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, has decided to contest the Telangana Assembly elections in alliance with the saffron party.

Meanwhile several BJP leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s decision to join hands with JSP. They claim that Pawan Kalyan’s party has never fought elections in Telangana.