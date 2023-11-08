India, Malaysia looking at expanding cooperation in trade, energy, defence

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir with a focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, trade, investment and energy.

The two ministers, in their talks at the sixth India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), also deliberated on the current situation in West Asia, Indo-Pacific and other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Malaysian foreign minister arrived in Delhi on Monday on a three-day visit. The JCM took place after a gap of around 12 years.

“You (Malaysia) are today a very crucial strategic partner for us. We are among your top 10 trading partners and you are our third largest in ASEAN,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

The external affairs minister said there is scope for exploring cooperation in new areas like the digital domain, renewable energy, semiconductors and space.

“We have always valued your support for our larger relationship with the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations),” Jaishankar said.

The broad focus of the deliberations was to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Co-chaired along with FM @ZambryOfficial the sixth India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi. Reviewed progress on our political, defence and security, trade and finance, health, energy, education, maritime cooperation, culture, tourism and people-to-people cooperation," Jaishankar said on X.

"Also shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, ASEAN, West Asia and other regional and global issues," he said.

“Also shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, ASEAN, West Asia and other regional and global issues,” he said.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Kadir hoped that both sides would be able to explore more areas of cooperation for now and in the future.

Last week, the MEA said the JCM will review the progress of enhanced strategic partnership in the areas of political, defence, security, economic, trade and investment, health, science and technology.

The last JCM was held in Kuala Lumpur in 2011.

The Malaysian foreign ministry on Sunday said both the foreign ministers will also exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual interest.

“The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations of the two countries,” it said.

“Bound by robust economic partnership and close people-to-people ties, Malaysia and India share a long-standing and substantive relationship,” it said.

In 2022, India was Malaysia’s 11th largest trading partner with total trade amounting to RM86.22 billion (USD19.63 billion), an increase of 23.6 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2021.