The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its official X handle responded to a gesture made by cricketer Haris Rauf during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match.
He drew attention after taunting Indian fans near the boundary ropes during the match.
Haris Rauf’s gesture during India-Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match
During the match, the crowd chanted “Kohli” to remind Haris Rauf of his past struggle against the batter’s famous performance in the 2022 World Cup.
In reply, the pacer mimicked a fighter jet and repeatedly showed ‘6-0’, which is a propaganda gesture.
BJP’s response
Following the controversy over the gesture by Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup 2025 India-Pakistan match, the saffron party responded with a video showing an Indian missile hitting a target in Pakistan.
On the other hand, in the match, opener Abhishek Sharma struck a brilliant half-ton and shared a century partnership with Shubman Gill as India defeated Pakistan by six wickets.
Chasing 172 for a win, Sharma smashed 74 off 39 balls, studded with six boundaries and five maximums, and shared a 105-run opening stand with Gill (47 off 28 balls), as India reached 174/4 in 18.5 overs.
India had beaten Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage as well.