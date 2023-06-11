India ready to help in times of crisis: Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that India is always ready to lend a helping hand whenever there is a crisis.

Addressing a G20 development ministers’ conference in Varanasi, Jaishankar said that India can be trusted in times of crisis.

“You will remember Indians stranded in Ukraine were brought back. Residents in Sudan were also brought back through Operation Kaveri. Countrymen were brought from Ukraine through 90 flights. There was an earthquake in Nepal, then there was a storm in Myanmar,” he said.

The G20 development ministers’ meeting under India’s G20 presidency is being held between June 11-13 in Varanasi, which Jaishankar is chairing.

The meeting is happening at a time when developmental challenges are mounting, leading to economic meltdowns in the global economy.

Supply chains across the world have also been impacted due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and even environment too is getting adversely affected.

