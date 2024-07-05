India registered highest ever growth in value of defence production in 2023-24: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the country has registered the highest ever growth in the value of defence production in 2023-24, and that the Make in India programme is crossing new milestones.

He also said that the government is committed to creating a more conducive regime for developing India as a leading global defence manufacturing hub.

“The Make in India programme is crossing new milestones, year after year, under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi,” he said.

“India has registered the highest ever growth in the value of defence production in 2023-24. The value of production has reached to Rs. 1,26,887 crore in 2023-24 which is 16.8 per cent higher than the value of production of previous financial year,” he wrote on X.

In his post, he extended congratulations to the Indian industry, including defence public sector undertakings and other public sector undertakings manufacturing defence items, and the private industry.