India remains top destination for Dubai’s DXB with 3M passengers in Q1 2023

Abu Dhabi: India continued to be Dubai International Airport (DXB) top destination country with regards passenger volume in the first quarter of 2023 with passenger numbers reaching 3 million.

The world’s busiest airport for international travel in the first quarter of 2023 has recorded 21.2 million passengers shuttled through its gateway.

This follows DXB’s strong performance in 2022, when the airport handled 66 million passengers to retain its position as the world’s busiest international hub for the ninth consecutive year.

In the first three months of 2023, passenger traffic went up 55.8 per cent, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Top destinations

India remained DXB’s top destination country with passenger traffic reaching 3M, followed by Saudi Arabia— 1.6 million, the UK— 1.4 million and Pakistan— 1 million.

The list of top cities was led by London— 890,000 passengers, followed by Mumbai— 645,000, Jeddah— 641,000 and Riyadh— 604,000.

DXB is currently connected to 234 destinations in 99 countries via 89 scheduled international airlines.

Cargo

DXB handled a total of 400,015 tons of cargo during the first quarter, a decrease of 23 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2022, during which the center handled 519,555 tons of air freight.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “DXB’s performance in the first quarter has exceeded our expectations and reflects the strong growth in demand that we are continuing to see across our key markets.

“With important developments in the international travel sector such as the further easing of travel protocols in China, and the upcoming local annual seasonal peaks and festive holidays, our outlook for the second quarter and the remainder of the year remains bullish,” he added.

