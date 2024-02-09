India secures largest ammunition contract from Saudi Arabia; worth Rs 1867 crore

In a significant move, Indian defense producer Munitions India Limited (MIL) has signed a contract worth Rs 225 million dollars (Rs 18,67,38,75,000) for supply of artillery ammunition to Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, facilitated by MIL’s partner Nadrah Company, was officially signed in the ongoing World Defence Show (WDS) 2024 in Riyadh.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ahmad Abdulaziz Al- Ohali, Governor of the General Authority of Military Industries, Saudi Arabia, and Ajay Bhatt, India’s Defence Minister.

The agreement, one of the largest Indian Defence export orders, is a result of recent bilateral military exercises between the two countries.

Munition India, a defence public sector enterprise in India, is working with IIT-M to develop India’s first 155 smart ammunition.