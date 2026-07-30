India shipped 2,596 arms to Israel, risks war crimes complicity

Hyderabad: Indian companies, including three firms fully owned by the central government, continued to supply weapons, ammunition and parts to Israel through the war in Gaza, Amnesty International said in a report released on Thursday, July 30, warning that New Delhi risks complicity in violations of international law.

The report, titled “Made in India: The Supply of Weapons and Ammunition to Israel,” said its investigators analysed 2,596 shipments of small arms, ammunition and military vehicles sent from India to Israel between October 7, 2023, and November 30, 2025.

By Amnesty’s own conservative count, Indian companies supplied Israel with at least 390,516 small arms parts for military-grade weapons, 564,970 parts of explosive ordnance such as drone warheads and artillery shell casings and 298 components of military vehicles.

The rights group said the figures very likely understate the true scale of the trade, as it excluded any shipments that could have been meant for civilian use or purely defensive purposes, along with data it could not verify.

Israeli soldiers prepare shells near a mobile artillery unit amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

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Centre-owned companies named

Amnesty said three defence public sector undertakings, all wholly owned by the Government of India, were among the suppliers. These are Munitions India Limited (MIL), India Optel Limited (IOL) and Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL).

According to the report, MIL supplied one shipment of 1,000 155mm high-explosive artillery shells to Israeli firm Elbit Systems. IOL exported 178 semiconductor items, including infrared sensors, to Semiconductor Devices Ltd, a joint venture between Elbit and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. AWEIL exported 120 81mm mortar launchers to Elbit in February 2024, it said.

Amnesty said that because these firms were created out of the former Ordnance Factory Board, are fully government-funded and are run by Cabinet-appointed heads with staff on deputation from the Ministry of Defence, they qualify as “state” under Article 12 of the Constitution. On that basis, it said, their exports amount to the Indian state itself transferring arms to Israel.

The three defence PSUs, all wholly owned by the Government of India, among the arms suppliers to Israel.

Private firms and joint ventures

The report also named several private companies. PLR Systems Private Limited, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), exported 10,571 parts for IWI Negev machine guns as well as 33,033 bolt carriers to IWI, Amnesty said. Bengaluru-based Indo-MIM Private Limited exported more than 59,637 automatic sears to IWI, it added.

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, part of the Bharat Forge Group, exported 9,600 “bodies,” or metal casings, of 155mm artillery rounds to a firm owned by Elbit, according to the report. Alpha Elsec Defence and Aerospace Systems, a joint venture with Elbit, supplied 122 explosive warheads for the Skystriker loitering munition in December 2025, it said, adding that Skystriker debris has been documented in Gaza.

Ashoka Manufacturing Private Limited and Premier Explosives Limited were also named among the suppliers.

The many Indian private companies supplying arms shipments to Israel.

Requisite knowledge: Amnesty

Amnesty said Indian authorities “knew or should have known” that the transfers carried a substantial risk of contributing to serious violations of international law. It cited the International Court of Justice’s January 2024 order in the South Africa vs Israel case, which flagged a serious risk of genocide in Gaza.

Amnesty, the UN Commission of Inquiry and other bodies have concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, a characterisation Israel rejects. The report said that as of July 1, 2026, more than 73,000 Palestinians had been killed and over 173,500 injured, citing figures from the Gaza health ministry as reported by the UN.

India had abstained on an April 2024 UN Human Rights Council resolution calling on states to halt arms transfers to Israel and on a September 2024 UN General Assembly resolution on the issue. It said India instead deepened defence ties, signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel on co-development and co-production in November 2025.

Israeli soldier equipped with a Negev in Gaza in November 2023. PLR Systems, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Israel Weapon Industries, exported 10,571 parts for IWI Negev machine guns.

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Call for embargo on exports

The report pointed to the Supreme Court’s dismissal in September 2024 of a petition by former civil servants and activists seeking a halt to arms exports to Israel. The court held that the matter fell within the executive’s discretion over foreign policy and could not be judicially decided.

The organisation called on India to immediately halt all arms transfers to Israel, impose a comprehensive arms embargo, overhaul its export-licensing laws to include human rights checks and accede to the Arms Trade Treaty, which India has not signed.