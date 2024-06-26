India slams Pakistan for ‘baseless & deceitful narratives’ on Kashmir at UNGA

United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan for its “baseless and deceitful narratives” as Islamabad’s envoy here made references to Kashmir in the UN General Assembly.

“Earlier in the day, one delegation misused this forum to spread baseless and deceitful narratives, which is not a surprise,” Minister in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur said on Tuesday.

“I will not dignify these remarks with any response, just to save the valuable time of this august body,” he said.

Mathur was delivering India’s statement at the UN General Assembly debate on the Annual Report of the UN Security Council.

New York: Pratik Mathur, Minister, India's Permanent Mission to the UN, delivers India's statement at the UNGA Debate on the Annual Report of the UNSC today.



His retort came after Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram made references to Kashmir in his remarks from the General Assembly podium during the debate.

Pakistan regularly raises the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at various UN platforms, irrespective of the subject matter being discussed or the theme of the forum and fails to get any support or traction.

India has previously rejected Pakistan’s attempts to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums, asserting that the “Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India.”