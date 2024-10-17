India sought extradition of Bishnoi gang members from Canada: MEA

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday, October 17, revealed that India sought the extradition of members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Canada. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal alleged that Canada was reluctant to extradite individuals associated with the Bishnoi gang, a notorious criminal organisation based in India, involved in crimes in Canada.

The MEA stated that it was strange that individuals India requested for deportation are now being accused by Canadian authorities of committing crimes in Canada and India is being blamed for it.

He further stated that 26 requests for extradition are pending with the Canadian government.

Amid an escalating diplomatic row, this statement comes following Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s admission that he had only intelligence and no “hard evidentiary proof” when he alleged the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

Trudeau also stated that he met Prime Minister Modi after the end of the G20 summit in Delhi and shared that “we knew that they were involved and expressed a real concern around it. He responded with the usual response from him, which is that we have people who are outspoken against the Indian government living in Canada that he would like to see arrested.”

Trudeau said he tried to explain that there is freedom of speech in Canada to criticise governments overseas or indeed to criticise a Canadian government.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)