India & Spain express concern over West Asia situation, call to end Gaza humanitarian crisis

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Spain Pedro Sanchez on Monday expressed deep concern over the escalating security situation in West Asia and called for restraint.

They condemned terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7 and also agreed that the large-scale loss of civilian lives and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is “unacceptable and must end as soon as possible,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MOEF) stated.

A joint statement was issued after the leaders held a delegation level meeting at Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace.

They held bilateral talks and discussed defence and economic cooperation, emphasising the need for cultural and people-to-people ties.

“Sanchez’s visit has renewed the bilateral relationship “infusing it with fresh momentum and setting the stage for a new era of enhanced cooperation between the two countries across various sectors,” stated the joint statement released by the MOEF.

Both leaders also welcomed the recent positive developments in bilateral trade and investment partnership between the two countries and called for stronger ties between the businesses of the two countries, it said.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, a facility which marks India’s first private venture dedicated to the production of military aircraft, specifically the Airbus C295.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress of bilateral relations since PM Modi’s visit to Spain in 2017 and instructed their teams to continue upgrading the bilateral agenda further and forge cooperation in dimensions of political, economic, security, defence etc.

Modi and Sanchez highlighted that the foundation of the growing partnership lies in the shared commitment to democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and equitable global economy, a rules-based international order and reformed multilateralism, the MOEF said.

“They shared their firm commitment to achieving peace and stability in the Middle East, and expressed their deep concern at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and called for restraint by all concerned,” it said.

Modi and Sanchez unequivocally condemned terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, and agreed that the large-scale loss of civilian lives and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is “unacceptable and must end as soon as possible,” it said.

“They urged that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy,” and emphasised the importance of a rules-based international order for ensuring global peace and development, the statement said.

The two leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including the use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terrorism, agreeing that it remains a serious threat to international peace and stability, as per the joint statement.

They urged all countries to take “immediate, sustained and irreversible action” to prevent territory under their control from being used for terrorist purposes, it said.

President Sanchez highlighted Spain’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative through the activities of about 230 Spanish companies in India.

Recognising the expertise of Spanish companies in energy, food processing, healthcare and health services, automotive and transport infrastructure sectors, the two leaders welcomed further collaboration.

President Sanchez welcomed the positive contributions being made by Indian companies to the Spanish economy in fields such as information technology, pharmaceuticals and automobile and auto components.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of deepening economic ties and exploring strategic cooperation in key sectors such as renewable energy, technology, and sustainable infrastructure, and looked forward to an early conclusion of the MoU on urban sustainable development, reads the joint statement.

They asked relevant agencies of both countries to work to deepen exchanges including through frameworks such as ‘Rising Up in Spain’ and the ‘Startup India’ initiative.

The leaders have agreed to make 2026 as India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism and AI, with the aim to boost the cultural presence of the other in their museums, art, fairs, film, festivals, literature, meetings of architects and circles of debate and thought.

To enhance people-to-people ties and consular services in the two countries, the two leaders welcomed the operationalisation of India’s first Consulate General in Barcelona and the decision to open the Spanish Consulate General in Bengaluru.

PM Modi and Sanchez reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership and agreed to enhance their collaboration to fully realise the objectives of the EU-India Connectivity Partnership, reads the statement.

The leaders recognised the potential of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Project to boost connectivity between India and Europe.

They explored avenues for cooperation among regional countries in areas such as trade, investment, technology, energy etc.

Both sides acknowledged India’s invitation to Spain to participate in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative for joint efforts aimed at the management, conservation, security, and maritime development in the Indo-Pacific.

They recognised the immense potential of triangular cooperation for investments and development in the Latin American region.

Both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination within the UN including the UN Security Council and other multilateral forums.