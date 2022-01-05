India starts new policy after tourists visit Pavillion in Dubai

The government of India is coming out with a new tourism policy to strengthen and build capacity of tourism sector in order to provide better services and facilities to the tourists visiting the country said, additional secretary of ministry of tourism in government of India Rakesh Kumar Verma at the India pavilion of Dubai Expo 2020. The footfall at Dubai Expo had crossed 7 lakh since its inauguration last year.

Elaborating on the tourism policythe minister said the policy will create five missions including national green tourism mission, to mainstream sustainability in tourism sector; national digital tourism mission, to digitalize the sector; sectoral mission on skill development, to ensure that the country has the best trained and qualified manpower to maintain high standards of service.

He further said, in order to kickstart inbound travel, India has offered 5 lakh free e-tourist visas and India is now opening up international travel in a calibrated manner. All our airports, railways and road transport have taken adequate measures for public safety and so have our tour operators and hospitality operators. As a result, India saw a significant spurt in domestic tourism in past few months.

India is celebrating and commemorating 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ showcasing progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The ministry of tourism in partnership with tourism stakeholders will launch various incentives and initiatives to encourage and facilitate your visit to India. India will host G-20 summit next year and many meetings across various tracks will be held in India in various cities, Verma added.

The consul general of India in Dubai and deputy commissioner-general for India Dr Aman Puri at Dubai Expo 2020 said, India-United Arab Emirates (UAE) tourism is one of the busiest sectors in the world fuelled by the 3.3 million strong and vibrant Indian diasporas in the UAE.

While UAE to India sees 50,000 tourists a year, UAE received over 6 million Indian tourists. Dubai Expo 2020 is the first Expo in the MEASA (Middle East, Africa and South Asia) region, and we are proud to announce that Indian visitors are largest in terms of visitors by nationality at the Expo.

The tourism week is of January 3 to 15 is being organised by the ministry of tourism, government of India, will comprise of various sessions which will be presided over by representatives from the ministry of tourism and states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, among others.