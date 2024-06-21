India strongly objects to UK Parliament observing ‘one minute silence’ for Nijjar

New Delhi: India on Friday strongly objected to Canadian parliament observing “one minute silence” in memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in British Columbia in June last year.

India also insisted that the Canadian authorities must take action against those advocating violence and carrying out an anti-India campaign in Canada.

“We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and advocacy of violence,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed “one minute silence” to mark one year of the killing of Nijjar.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year.

On Thursday, India lodged a strong protest with Canada over Khalistani extremists holding a so-called “citizens court” and burning an effigy of the Indian prime minister outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver.

Jaiswal said India strongly protested with the Canadian high commission on the matter.

“We have strongly taken it up with them and told them to take action as appropriate in the matter,” he said.

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd”.

“Khalistani activities are a matter of concern for India. We have been repeatedly calling upon the government of Canada to take action,” Jaiswal said.

India has been insisting that Canada must stop providing political space to anti-India elements, he said.

The real problem is the political space being given by Canada to extremists and people who advocate violence and anti-India agenda, he added.

“We have time and again been insisting that the Canadian authorities take action against them,” he said.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra last week said India’s main issue with Canada continues to be the political space that Ottawa provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence.

India has repeatedly conveyed its “deep concerns” to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements, he said.