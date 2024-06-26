India supplying weapons to Israel as Kargil war payback: Former envoy

Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, has said that India may be supplying weapons to Israel as a way of ‘returning the favour’ for Israeli support during the 1999 Kargil war.

In an interview with Israel’s Ynetnews, Daniel said that Israel was among the few countries that provided India with weapons during its conflict with Pakistan.

“The Indians always remind us that Israel was there for them during the Kargil war. The Indians don’t forget this and might now be returning the favour,” Daniel said.

Daniel’s remarks come amid reports that India is providing drones and artillery shells to Israel to support its forces in the war in Gaza.

India’s first private drone manufacturing facility in Hyderabad has supplied more than 20 Hermes 900 medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAVs to Israel, as reported by international defence business media outlet Shephard Media in February.

Hyderabad-based Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd, a joint venture between India’s Adani Defence and Aerospace and Israel’s Elbit Systems, became the first entity to manufacture UAVs outside of Israel.

On Thursday, June 6, the Quds News Network released a video showing the remains of a missile dropped by Israeli warplanes after Israel bombed a United Nations (UN) shelter at the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The tangled parts of the item were clearly marked with the label “Made in India.”

Reads the label on the remains of a missile dropped by Israeli warplanes at a UN shelter in Nusseirat refugee camp last night. pic.twitter.com/NOFMXr64Tp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 6, 2024

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, leaving more than 37,650 deaths and 86,237 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza since October 7, following a Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution requesting a ceasefire.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has accused Israel of genocide and ordered Tel Aviv to halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge.