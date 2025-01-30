India to create own AI foundational model: Union IT min

Making a slew of announcements that promise to put India on global AI centre stage, Vaishnaw also said an AI safety institution will be started.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th January 2025 12:45 pm IST
India to create own AI foundational model: Union IT min
Representative image

New Delhi: India will create its own foundational model in the coming months, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday outlining the country’s AI ambitions, as he announced empanelment of 18,693 graphics processing unit (GPUs) under common computing facility.

Making a slew of announcements that promise to put India on global AI centre stage, Vaishnaw also said an AI safety institution will be started.

Also Read
Centre calls an all-party meet today, ahead of Budget Session

“Making modern tech accessible to everyone, that is the economic thinking of our PM… Ours is the most affordable compute facility, at this point of time,” IT Minister Vaishnaw said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

Asked about privacy concerns around Deepseek, he said India will host it on Indian servers to address concerns regarding privacy.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th January 2025 12:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button