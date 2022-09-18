India to increase flight services to UAE to reduce spike in airfares: MoS V Muraleedharan

Abu Dhabi: India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday that his government will take steps to increase flight services between India and the UAE to reduce the massive rise in airfares in the sector, local media reported.

V Muraleedharan, was speaking to the media after attending a community meeting and Onam celebrations organized by the Indian People’s Forum at the Indian Consulate in Dubai. He stopped in Dubai while returning home from an official visit to Africa.

Also Read Dubai seeks 50K seats more on India-UAE air routes

Muraleedharan said the Indian government has taken the initiative to increase the number of flight services in 2021 and will continue with the same approach in the upcoming peak travel seasons to reduce the burden on the expats traveling during peak seasons.

Consulate General of India in association with @IPFDXB hosted a community interaction session & #Onam celebrations on the occasion of visit of Hon’ble @MOS_MEA Shri V. Muraleedharan @cgidubai today.



The event was attended by reps of Indian Association members in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/K1jttbK1qR — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) September 16, 2022

“We will try to increase the number of flight services like last year by collaborating with the airline companies,” Muraleedharan was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

The Minister praised the Indian Consulate in Dubai for providing its services 365 days a year and for a period of two years. He assured the Indian expats that the Government of India and its missions here are always keen to ensure the well-being of the expatriate citizens.

In August, Dubai has asked the Indian government to increase seats between the two countries by more 50,000 per week.

However, UAE is home to 3.6 million Indian expats, the largest expat community constituting 30 percent of the total population.