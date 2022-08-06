India to work with influencers to attract tourists: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: To promote India as a tourist destination, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday, said that the government will use social media influencers and open tourism offices in every country around the world.

During the inauguration of Prawaas 3.0, a flagship conclave and exhibition for public transport organised by the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) and the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Bus Operators, at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Kishan stated that this will help boost tourist flow into the country and that social media influencers will be involved in this initiative.

He asked bus companies to increase service in the North East to attract tourists. This year, road works worth ‘80,000 crores are being carried out to improve road connectivity. “This is a great initiative that will help us introspect, ideate and formulate the roadmap for the growth of public transport in the country,” added Kishan.

The three-day Prawaas 3.0 conference will draw over 10,000 business visitors from 28 states and eight union territories, as well as around 100 expert speakers and 200+ leading exhibitors from all industries.