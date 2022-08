Hyderabad: In the 8th Telangana State Shooting Championship in Shot Gun Events held recently, Dr. SSA Quadri Nadeem bagged a gold medal.

In the championship, Wasif Hasan Latif won silver whereas Mujahid Ali Khan bagged the bronze medal.

The championship was conducted by Telangana Rifle Association whose secretary is Rajkumar and the organizing secretary is Dr. Sabir Ali Khan. The referee was Lalit Chowdry of the National Rifle Association.