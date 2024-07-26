India trounce Bangladesh by 10 wickets to reach Women’s T20 Asia Cup final

Chasing a mere 81 runs to win, the pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma knocked off the required target in 11 overs with 54 balls to spare.

Published: 26th July 2024 8:22 pm IST
Dambulla: Defending champions India trounced Bangladesh by 10 wickets here on Friday to storm into the final of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Mandhana reached 55 not out from 39 balls with nine fours and a six, whereas Shafali scored 26 not out with two fours.

Earlier, Renuka Singh Thakur (3/10) ran through Bangladesh’s top order, and Radha Yadav took 3/14 as India restricted their opponents to a mere 80/8.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 80 for 8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 32; Renuka Singh Thakur 3/10; Radha Yadav 3/14) lost by 10 wickets to India 83 for no loss in 11 overs (Smriti Mandhana 55 not out, Shafali Verma 26 not out).

