India-UAE airfares set to double in October; know one-way prices

Airfares from India to United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming festivals— Dussehra and Diwali are likely to double in October.

Ahead of the festival holidays, people have booked hotels and air tickets, with some hotels in Bur Dubai claiming that 100 percent bookings have been done on festival holidays.

In India, Dussehra begins on October 5, while Diwali falls on October 24. Schools will be closed for around two weeks during the festivals.

Also Read Dubai seeks 50K seats more on India-UAE air routes

Travel agents said that between September 10 to 15, airfares average from Dirhams 1,000-1,200 (Rs 21,768-26,122) on Mumbai and Delhi routes. But fares are likely to cross Dirham 2,000 (Rs 43,537) in October during the festival holidays.

“We are in August now but there are hotels in Dubai that are fully booked for October. We expect October to be a bumper month. People who book late will find it very difficult to get a good deal. So people should start booking now,” Khaleej Times quoted the managing director of Pluto Travels, Avinash Adnani.

Also Read India-UAE flight prices soar as expats seek to return after vacation

According to the latest data from Dubai International Airport, India remained the number one destination in terms of frequent passengers to Dubai in the first six months of the year 2022 with 40 lakh travellers. Most of the passengers came from cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Although air traffic between India and UAE has always been very busy, it reaches its peak during festival holidays in the countries.