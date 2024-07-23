India-UAE flight: IndiGo to launch 3 new routes, check details

India’s low-cost airline, IndiGo Airlines, has announced the launch of direct flights from Mangaluru, Coimbatore, and Tiruchirappalli to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), starting August 2024.

The airline also announced a low fair price starting in August.

The new routes include:

The flights on the Abu Dhabi to Mangaluru route will operate daily from August 9

Tiruchirappalli to Abu Dhabi will operate four times a week, starting from August 11

The direct flights between Coimbatore and the UAE capital will operate thrice weekly from August 10

Fair price

The airline has listed one-way airfare from Abu Dhabi to Mangaluru and Coimbatore as low as Dirham 353 and Dirham 330, respectively.

For the upcoming months. Return airfare can be as low as Dirham 843 for UAE travellers

Tickets for the new flights can be booked through IndiGo’s official website or mobile app.

Pertinently, the UAE-India air corridor is reported one of the busiest. Almost 3.7 million Indian nationals are living and working in the Emirates. Indians are the largest foreign workers in the expat community.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ first-quarter 2024 data showed Mumbai, Kochi and Delhi were the second, third and fourth busiest destinations with 240,681, 206,139 and 203,395 passengers, respectively, Khaleej Times reported.