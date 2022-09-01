India-UAE flight prices remain high; check fare details

Many Indian families are waiting back home for ticket prices to drop so they can fly back to the Emirates.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 1st September 2022 7:45 pm IST
Photo: WAM

Prices of airline tickets between cities in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to remain high as summer holidays in the UAE have ended, and educational institutions have commenced for the new academic year.

Travel agents said, airlines have also boosted capacity as COVID-19 restrictions lifted, ticket prices continue to maintain vacation prices. 

As per a Khaleej Times report, one-way fares from India to UAE

  • Kochi – Dirham 1,503 (Rs 32,563)
  • Kannur – Dirham 1,701 (Rs 36,853)
  • Kozhikode – Dirham 1,335 (Rs 28,930)
  • Bangalore – Dirham 1,277 (Rs 26,586)
  • Chennai – Dirham 1,881 (Rs 40,757)
  • Mumbai – Dirham 1,146 (Rs 24,831)
  • Delhi – Dirham 1,203 (Rs 26,066)

The off-season tickets from India to the UAE are usually priced from Dirham 200 (Rs 4,334) to Dirham 300 (Rs 6,501). However, the average prices till the end of September are expected to be around Dirham 700 (Rs 15,169)

Meanwhile, the air ticket fares from UAE to many Indian cities have dropped drastically as compared to the peak travel season in the last month.

It is reported that flights from the UAE to India currently cost between 400 Dirham (Rs 8,703) and 700 Dirham (Rs 15,231). In July during peak summer travel, the tickets cost between Dhs 1200 (Rs 26,111) and Dhs 1700 (Rs 36,991).

Dubai and Mumbai have already been spotted as the world’s busiest, in terms of airline seats, according to a recent report by aviation consultancy OAG.

