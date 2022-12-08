India-UAE is world’s 10th most popular route for festivities: Survey

India-UAE is world's 10th most popular route for festive season travel: Survey
Representative Image (Photo: WAM)

India to United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the tenth busiest route globally for bookings during the festive season by families, according to recent survey.

According to analytics released by Sabre Corporation, the largest global distribution systems provider for air bookings in North America, UAE has become a very popular global destination among travelers, especially from India, during the festive season.

“With eased travel restrictions, affordable accommodation options and short travel times between the two countries, the UAE is a popular destination for Indian travellers looking to spend time with their partners and family,” the US company Sabre Corp said.

Here are the top 10 festive travel destinations globally

RankDestination
1US to Mexico
2South Korea to Japan
3Canada to US
4US to Dominican Republic
5South Korea to Vietnam
6UK to US
7US to Jamaica
8South Korea to Thailand
9Canada to Mexico
10India to UAE

