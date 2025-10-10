India upgrades Kabul mission to embassy, restarts Afghanistan projects

New Delhi: India on Friday announced the upgrading of its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy and decided to restart its development projects in Afghanistan with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appreciating the Taliban set-up for showing sensitivity towards New Delhi’s security concerns.

Jaishankar made the twin announcements during his wide-ranging talks with visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi for the first time, signalling a new approach in New Delhi’s ties with Kabul though it has not yet recognised the Taliban set-up that came to power in August 2021.

Muttaqi, on a six-day trip to India, said Afghanistan will not allow any elements to use its territory against New Delhi’s interests and identified the Daesh terror group (ISIS) as the main challenge for the region. He added that Kabul is at the frontlines of this struggle.

Since the Taliban came to power, New Delhi has been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

The Afghan foreign minister also invited Indian companies to invest in the mining and mineral sector in his country, saying it would help strengthen the bilateral trade relations.

In the talks, the two sides welcomed the commencement of the India-Afghanistan air freight corridor, which is expected to enhance direct trade and commerce between the two countries.

Hours after Jaishankar announced an upgrade of its diplomatic presence in Kabul, Muttaqi told a select group of journalists that Kabul will also send diplomats to India as part of step-by-step efforts to improve the bilateral ties.

India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital by deploying a “technical team”.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar listed cross-border terrorism as a shared threat for both the countries and said India and Afghanistan must coordinate efforts to combat the menace.

“Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan,” Jaishankar told Muttaqi in his opening remarks at the meeting.

“As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress,” he said.

India’s longstanding partnership that has seen so many Indian projects in Afghanistan stands renewed, the external affairs minister announced.

Jaishankar said both India and Afghanistan have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity.

“However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said.

“We appreciate your sensitivity towards India’s security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy,” the minister added.

Jaishankar said India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan.

“Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of embassy of India,” he said.

In the interaction with the small group of journalists, Muttaqi said Kabul will soon send its diplomats to New Delhi.

“The foreign minister (S Jaishankar) said you can send diplomats to New Delhi now. When we go back, we will select people and send them,” he said.

Asked if the Taliban regime will appoint an ambassador, Muttaqi said: “we will now send diplomats and gradually the contacts will increase.”

Till now, the Afghan missions in India have officials who were largely appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government.

In his media interaction, the Afghan foreign minister said India and Afghanistan should work together to address hurdles in development of the Chabahar port.

“Both Afghanistan and India should try to remove all problems and obstacles in this route, because there are some restrictions on this path from America,” he said.

Jaishankar said India is now ready to commit to six new projects, the details of which can be announced soon.

“A gift of 20 ambulances is another gesture of goodwill and I would like to hand over five of them to you personally as a symbolic step,” he said.

The external affairs minister also appreciated Kabul inviting Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan and said the proposal can be discussed further.

“We have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce. I am glad to note the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi,” he said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar described as a matter of deep concern the plight of “forcibly repatriated” Afghan refugees and said their dignity and livelihood is important.

“India agrees to help construct residences for them and continue providing material aid to rebuild their lives,” he said.

Muttaqi described India as an important country of the region and one that has always stood by Afghan people and assisted them in many areas.

“We will not allow any (element) to threaten anyone else or use the territory of Afghanistan against others. Daesh is a challenge for the region and Afghanistan is at the frontlines of this struggle,” he said.

“Luckily, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, its forces and its strong struggle against it has eradicated it from Afghanistan. The need of our region is that we combat this menace together and this is a need for the common prosperity of both nations,” he said.

Considering Afghanistan’s pressing requirement for economic recovery and development, both sides agreed that India would further deepen its engagement in development projects, particularly in the sectors of healthcare, public infrastructure and capacity-building.

As part of India’s ongoing healthcare cooperation with Afghanistan, several projects are being undertaken, including the establishment of a thalassemia centre, a modern diagnostic centre, and replacement of the heating system at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Kabul, according to a joint statement.

Additionally, India will construct a 30-bed hospital in Kabul’s Bagrami district, an oncology centre and a trauma centre in Kabul, and five maternity health clinics in the provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Paktia.

India will also continue to extend medical assistance and provide high-quality healthcare treatment to Afghan nationals, the statement said.

It said both sides unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries and underscored the importance of promoting peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region.

“Both sides emphasised respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said.

Jaishankar appreciated the Afghan side’s understanding of India’s security concerns and the Afghan Foreign Minister reiterated the commitment that the Afghan government will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against India, it added.