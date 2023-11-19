India Vs Aus: ACA plans screening of WC in 13 district headquarters

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is putting big screens at Fan Parks at all the district headquarters of the former undivided districts to help cricket fans enjoy watching the final of the ICC World Cup between India and Australia on November 19.

As people get excited, not to disappoint cricket lovers, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is continuing its ‘Fan Park’ at Beach Road (opposite Kali Matha Temple).

Entry is free for the cricket fans and food stalls are also being arranged at the Fan Parks, ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy informed on Friday.

“Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has decided to organise live matches at 13 places in Andhra Pradesh. We are expecting more than 2-3 lakh people going to witness the finals,” ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy said.

Responding to a request from the ACA, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy granted permission for placing the big screens at all the headquarters of all the former undivided districts.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam police have imposed traffic restrictions in the city limits due to the World Cup final match on Beach Road.

“We appeal to all the residents near the cricket stadium to please avoid the highway on the particular day of the match. Parking places in different places are being arranged,” said Srinivasa Rao, DCP, of Law and Order.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will be looking to lift the trophy for the third time while the Aussies will be looking forward to making it their sixth title win.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.